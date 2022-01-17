Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $50.46 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,657 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Simmons First National worth $50,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

