Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $59.66 Million Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $59,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trinseo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

