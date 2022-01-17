Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273,428 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $63,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 148,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

