FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

