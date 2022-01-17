FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.70). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $94.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
