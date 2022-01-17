FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.70). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

