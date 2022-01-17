FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orange S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orange in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Orange by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orange by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.