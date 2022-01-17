FY2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.