FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,491,240.60.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

