Fyooz Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $287,535.42 and approximately $91,151.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

