G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

