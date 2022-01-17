G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTHX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

GTHX stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

