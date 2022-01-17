Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price lowered by Truist from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gambling.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

