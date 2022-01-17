Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

