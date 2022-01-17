Gavea Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,163,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,647,000. Vtex accounts for 58.3% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Vtex stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. Vtex has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

