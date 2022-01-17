Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

