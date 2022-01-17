Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $193,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 68.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 57,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,168,000 after buying an additional 411,228 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

