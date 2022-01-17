Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

