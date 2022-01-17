Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.76 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

