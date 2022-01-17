Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

