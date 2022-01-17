General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,646 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

