Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

