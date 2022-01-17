Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GFI opened at $10.51 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

