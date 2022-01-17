Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
GFI opened at $10.51 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
