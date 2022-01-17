Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 514.1% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,563.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.52 or 0.07722800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.17 or 0.99529314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

