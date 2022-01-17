Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.58% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,543,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $288.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

