GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

GLDG opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

