GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
GLDG opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
