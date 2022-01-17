Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in December

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Shares of Goodman Group stock remained flat at $$17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
