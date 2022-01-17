Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in December

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of Goodman Group stock remained flat at $$17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

