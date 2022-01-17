Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

