Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 422.4 days.

OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $23.30 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

