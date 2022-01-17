Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 23,076 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,080. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.19% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

