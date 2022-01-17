Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,000 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $128.96. 13,281,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

