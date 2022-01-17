Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 66,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. LivePerson comprises 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of LivePerson worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

