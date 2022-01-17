Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 186,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.