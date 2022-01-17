Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,450. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.32. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

