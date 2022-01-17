Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,221. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,950. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -402.70 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

