Graviocoin One Day Volume Reaches $285.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00354997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

