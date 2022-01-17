Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,300 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 1,277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,651,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. 4,534,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,740. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

