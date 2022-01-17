Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for 12.3% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,320. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

