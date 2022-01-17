Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 6.6% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.53. 10,057,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,161,334 shares of company stock worth $95,675,121. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

