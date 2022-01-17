Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GGGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Friday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

