Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROM opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 129.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth $594,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

