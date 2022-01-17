Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $183.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.30 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

