Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.