Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,418 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

