Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 450 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,737,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -820.80%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

