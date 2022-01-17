Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.