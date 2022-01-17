Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

