Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Increased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $72,135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

