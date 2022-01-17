Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme's sole marketed product, Hylenex does not generate significant revenues. The company is dependent on its collaboration partners for the majority of its revenues. The termination of collaborations or any setback to partnered drug development or commercialization will significantly impact future revenues. Moreover, competition is rising for marketed partnered drugs. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Halozyme’s collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology are encouraging as they comprise a few blockbuster drugs, which can generate significant royalties.FDA and European approvals for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

