Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,110. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

