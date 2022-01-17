Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

