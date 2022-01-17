Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $325.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.